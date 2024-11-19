Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Drops By 8.5%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
KBWB opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
