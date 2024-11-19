Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Rises By 7.2%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 226,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of HOV traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.91. 41,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,487. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.96.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $143,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,572,004.41. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $928,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,385.90. The trade was a 21.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,057 shares of company stock worth $12,824,040 over the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

