Short Interest in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Decreases By 7.0%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Holley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Holley by 31.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Holley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Holley by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holley stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93. Holley has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

