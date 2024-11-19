Short Interest in Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Increases By 12.1%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 35,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.27. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

