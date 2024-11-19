Short Interest in Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Rises By 5.6%

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWCPZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.59. 13,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

