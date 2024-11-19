Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Decreases By 8.6%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of FRAF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. Franklin Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Financial Services

In other news, Director Allan E. Jennings, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,907.50. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,135 shares of company stock worth $34,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

