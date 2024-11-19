Short Interest in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Declines By 9.3%

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 291,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fly-E Group Stock Down 24.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 819,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,730. Fly-E Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

