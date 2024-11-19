Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Increases By 5.9%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 6,254.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 39.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.9 %

FLEX LNG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 142,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,426. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.