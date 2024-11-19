Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Increases By 6.9%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FingerMotion Price Performance

Shares of FNGR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 12,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 49.46% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FingerMotion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGR. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 102.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FingerMotion by 123.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.