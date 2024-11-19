Short Interest in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Increases By 6.9%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FingerMotion Price Performance
Shares of FNGR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. 12,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 49.46% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FingerMotion
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FingerMotion
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Alphabet Stock Dips Are the Perfect Time to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.