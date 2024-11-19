Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Decreases By 10.3%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ:EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

