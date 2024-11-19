Short Interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Decreases By 10.3%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Edible Garden Price Performance
NASDAQ:EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,686. Edible Garden has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Edible Garden
