Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Decreases By 7.4%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.09.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.