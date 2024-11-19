Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Decreases By 7.4%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DPG opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 158,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

