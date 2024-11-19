Short Interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Expands By 7.0%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 805,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,107. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. This trade represents a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The trade was a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,043. 11.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.