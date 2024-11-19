Short Interest in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Decreases By 12.0%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

