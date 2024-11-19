Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Drops By 9.1%

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 546,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,214. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

