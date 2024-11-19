Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $6.40 Million Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up 3.4% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned 0.58% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

