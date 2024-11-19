Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $90,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 451.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after acquiring an additional 909,558 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Onsemi by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 66.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,743,000 after purchasing an additional 574,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

