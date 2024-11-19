Second Half Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after buying an additional 703,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.76 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.83 and a 52-week high of $185.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

