Second Half Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 487 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 677,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.39.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,005.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $935.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $827.30. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $4,947,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

