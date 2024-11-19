Second Half Financial Partners LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.99. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $238.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,170,759 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

