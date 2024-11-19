Second Half Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 57,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.34 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.30%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,596.20. The trade was a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,119. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

