Scott Andrew Morrison Purchases 850 Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Scott Andrew Morrison bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.75 per share, with a total value of C$59,288.01.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.19 on Tuesday, hitting C$70.17. 94,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,977. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$64.40 and a one year high of C$91.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

