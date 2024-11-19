Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Price

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cameco
Cameco Stock Up 2.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$239,666.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.