Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.