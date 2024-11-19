Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,258 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.