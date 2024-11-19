Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2,542.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,114,000 after buying an additional 238,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,725,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,917.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 730,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,242,000 after acquiring an additional 187,760 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

BURL stock opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.09 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.98 and a 200-day moving average of $245.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

