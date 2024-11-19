Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Short Interest Update

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $951.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

