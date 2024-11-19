Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 125,890 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,890 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies comprises about 2.5% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.86% of Patterson Companies worth $16,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 201.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

