Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $181.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,527,000 after buying an additional 665,087 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $79,425,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 693.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after buying an additional 317,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.19. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.