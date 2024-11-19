Sabre’s (SABR) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 267.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

