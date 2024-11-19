Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Truist Financial

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.15%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after buying an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

