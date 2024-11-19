Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $125.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.17.

RHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.15. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.15%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares in the company, valued at $549,953.50. This represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

