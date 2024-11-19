RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Ilya Goldshleger Sells 4,875 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 4,875 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,316. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $61,352.90.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,279.00.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RxSight by 16.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RxSight by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RxSight by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

