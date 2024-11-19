Royce & Associates LP Sells 166,079 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,117,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,079 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.11% of Acacia Research worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Acacia Research by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Acacia Research stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $439.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

