Royce & Associates LP Has $4.05 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $364.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.02 and a 1 year high of $370.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,576 shares of company stock worth $9,033,945. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

