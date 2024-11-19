Royce & Associates LP Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.29% of Forward Air worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Forward Air by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Forward Air Stock Down 4.3 %

Forward Air stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

