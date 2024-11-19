Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.17% of Eastman Kodak worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 77.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 715,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 218,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 81,782 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KODK opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.64.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.