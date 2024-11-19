Royce & Associates LP Buys 85,267 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 7.46% of Apyx Medical worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apyx Medical by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 148.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 251,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Stock Down 2.4 %

APYX stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APYX. Craig Hallum raised shares of Apyx Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Apyx Medical

(Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

