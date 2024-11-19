Rodney Christo Sells 75,000 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $885,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 3,129,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.79, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

