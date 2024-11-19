Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

