Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Core Scientific (CORZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ):

11/15/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Core Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Core Scientific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,437. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth about $93,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

