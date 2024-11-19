Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Core Scientific (CORZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ):
- 11/15/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – Core Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2024 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/3/2024 – Core Scientific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Core Scientific Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,437. Core Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.
Insider Transactions at Core Scientific
In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 1.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080 in the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Core Scientific
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.