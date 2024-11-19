Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Realty Income by 63.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after buying an additional 1,010,876 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after acquiring an additional 765,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,140,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,072,000 after acquiring an additional 755,987 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

NYSE:O opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

