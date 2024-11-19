Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,467 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $227.08 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average is $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 6,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,366,640.22. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,771 shares in the company, valued at $14,246,819.62. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,534 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

