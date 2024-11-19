Quest Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 270,025.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 486.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 985.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $169.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.02 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. B. Riley started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.