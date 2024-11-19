Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 41.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. This represents a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.5 %

BOH opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.72.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

