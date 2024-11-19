Quest Partners LLC Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 391.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after buying an additional 879,916 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $129,257,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,667,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $762.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $977.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,033.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $750.20 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,099.55.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

