Quest Partners LLC Acquires 1,767 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $207.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.02 and its 200 day moving average is $197.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.