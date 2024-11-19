QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold” Rating

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.30 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

QS stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $27,710.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,820.83. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 50,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $302,944.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,622.55. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 713,986 shares of company stock worth $4,148,984. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 79.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 475.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

