PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 135.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 108.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 44.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.46. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

