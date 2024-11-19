Prudent Man Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 81.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 88.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avient by 58.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Avient Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AVNT opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Avient Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.