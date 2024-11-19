ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 22,000 shares traded.
ProtoKinetix Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About ProtoKinetix
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
